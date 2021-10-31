UrduPoint.com

G20 Rome Leaders’ Declaration Underlines Crucial Role Of Multilateralism In Finding Shared, Effective Solutions To Global Health And Economic Challenges

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 11:30 PM

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) The Leaders of the G20, met in Rome on October 30th and 31st, to address today’s most pressing global challenges and to converge upon common efforts to recover better from the COVID-19 crisis and enable sustainable and inclusive growth in our countries and across the world.

''As the premier forum for international economic cooperation, we are committed to overcoming the global health and economic crisis stemming from the pandemic, which has affected billions of lives, dramatically hampered progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and disrupted global supply chains and international mobility. With this in mind, we express our profound gratitude to the health and care professionals, frontline workers, international organizations and scientific community for their relentless efforts to cope with COVID 19, according to a declaration issued at the end of the meeting.

''Underlining the crucial role of multilateralism in finding shared, effective solutions, we have agreed to further strengthen our common response to the pandemic, and pave the way for a global recovery, with particular regard to the needs of the most vulnerable. We have taken decisive measures to support countries most in need to overcome the pandemic, improve their resilience and address critical challenges such as ensuring food security and environmental sustainability,'' said the G20 Rome Leaders’ Declaration.

'' We have agreed upon a shared vision to combat climate change, and taken important steps towards the achievement of gender equality. We have also further advanced in our common efforts to ensure that the benefits of digitalization are shared broadly, safely and contribute to reducing inequalities.''

