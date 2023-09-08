Open Menu

G20 Summit Begins Tomorrow To Discuss Global Issues And Reach Practical Solutions

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

G20 Summit begins tomorrow to discuss global issues and reach practical solutions

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) The 18th summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders will begin tomorrow, Saturday, in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

The G20 summit is an international forum that brings together the world's largest economies to discuss and address major global challenges.

The theme of this year's two-day summit is "One Earth, One Family, One Future." India, which is the host country, has chosen this theme to reflect its commitment to sustainable development and global cooperation.

The summit agenda will focus on a number of key issues, including climate change and environmental protection, economic recovery and growth, food security and agricultural development, poverty eradication and inequality, peace and security and technology and innovation.

The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The G20 comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union. These members represent around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

It is noteworthy that the 2022 G20 summit was held in Bali on 15th and 16th November, 2022, under the Indonesian presidency of the Group. After days of deliberations, the leaders issued a declaration stressing that the international community should take concerted action to advance a strong, comprehensive, and flexible agenda to achieve global recovery.

The G20 is an international forum that was established in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis. It was originally a forum for finance ministers and central bank governors to discuss global economic and financial issues. However, in the wake of the global financial crisis in 2008, the G20 was upgraded to the level of heads of state and government.

