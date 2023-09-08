G20 Summit: ‘Delhi Declaration’ almost ready, will be given to leaders, says Indian official

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) India's sherpa to the G20 Amitabh Kant has said that New Delhi's new declaration is in its final stages and will be presented to the leaders of the G20 countries during the summit, which will be held in the capital, New Delhi, on September 9 and 10.

"The declaration is almost ready, I would not like to dwell on it. This declaration will be recommended to the leaders and the leaders will then accept it, and only after that we will be able to talk about the actual achievements of the declaration," Amitabh Kant told a press conference at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex.

"PM Modi said India's presidency should be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented. We have lived up to his vision of being inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and very decisive during our presidency," Amitabh Kant said.

He spoke about the key priorities for India's G20 presidency, which included sustainable development goals and climate action.

"Only 12 of the 169 SDGs are on track and we are way behind the schedule. We are midway at the 2030 Action Point. But, we are way behind. Therefore, accelerating SDGs, improving learning outcomes, healthy outcomes, nutrition - all these were very critical for India's presidency," Amitabh Kant said.

For his part, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator of India's presidency of the G20, said that India's presidency of the G20 summit is expected to bring economic benefits to India and its citizens.

Shringla added, "We received about 100,000 visitors during our G20 presidency from more than 125 nationalities. For many of them, it was an opportunity to discover India, so we expect many economic benefits for our country and our citizens."

In turn, Ajay Seth, Secretary of Economic Affairs at the Indian Ministry of Finance, said that the focus and vision of India's presidency of the G20 revolved around highlighting issues of global dialogue that can make a difference in people's lives.