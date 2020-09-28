UrduPoint.com
G20 Summit To Be Held Virtually In November

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that it will hold the scheduled G20 summit online on 21st - 22nd November under the chairmanship of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Summit organisers said they planned to build on the success of the virtual extraordinary G20 Leaders’ Summit at the end of March and on the results of more than 100 virtual working groups and ministerial meetings.

The G20 is leading the fight against COVID-19; taking swift and unprecedented actions to protect lives, livelihoods and the most vulnerable.

The summit, held under the theme "Realising the Opportunities of the 21st Century For All", will focus on protecting lives and re-stimulating growth by dealing with and overcoming the pandemic, and addressing the vulnerabilities that were evident during the pandemic and enhancing long-term resilience.

It will also seek to strengthen international efforts to seize the opportunities of the twenty-first century for all by empowering individuals, protecting the planet and harnessing innovations to shape new horizons.

The G20 Leaders has contributed over US$21 billion to support the production, distribution, and access to diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines; and offered $11 trillion to safeguard the global economy. It has provided more than $14 billion in debt relief in less developed countries to finance their health systems and social programmes.

The G20 encompasses two thirds of the world's population, 85 percent of global economic output and 75 percent of world trade. Its members include the European Union, the United States, China and Russia.

The G20 brings together the leaders of both developed and developing countries from every continent.

