G20 To Discuss Measures To Support A Rapid, Sustainable Global Economic Recovery

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

G20 to discuss measures to support a rapid, sustainable global economic recovery

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday under the Saudi presidency to discuss how to support rapid, sustainable global economic recovery, reported the Saudi Press agency, SPA.

The meeting will also discuss updates to the G20 action plan for supporting the global economy during the coronavirus pandemic, and the progress made in the G20 initiative to suspend debt service payments and the proposal to extend it to 2021.

They will also examine the group's action plan to ensure they respond promptly to developments in the health and economic situation, and takes the necessary steps to support efforts to restore strong, sustainable, balanced and comprehensive growth.

More Stories From Middle East

