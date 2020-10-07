UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Tourism Ministers Meet To Support Safe Travel And Inclusive Development

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

G20 Tourism Ministers meet to support safe travel and inclusive development

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) The G20 Tourism Ministers will hold a ministerial meeting under the Saudi G20 Presidency on October 7, 2020, to promote a healthy recovery for the global travel and tourism sector.

Ministers will outline actions to help realise tourism’s potential to drive a faster economic recovery after the crisis, maximise the sector's contribution to inclusive and sustainable development, and further develop the sector as a crucial and resilient industry.

Related Topics

Saudi October 2020 Industry

Recent Stories

Michelle Obama brands Trump 'racist' in scalding v ..

58 seconds ago

Global watchdog confirms Novichok in Navalny sampl ..

59 seconds ago

Armenia ready for 'mutual concessions' with Azerba ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz playing political jargons to bring Maryam in ..

1 minute ago

Syria's Food Prices at Record High Levels, More Th ..

1 minute ago

Brent Oil to Average $41 in 2020, $47 in 2021 as C ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.