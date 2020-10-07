G20 Tourism Ministers meet to support safe travel and inclusive development

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) The G20 Tourism Ministers will hold a ministerial meeting under the Saudi G20 Presidency on October 7, 2020, to promote a healthy recovery for the global travel and tourism sector.

Ministers will outline actions to help realise tourism’s potential to drive a faster economic recovery after the crisis, maximise the sector's contribution to inclusive and sustainable development, and further develop the sector as a crucial and resilient industry.