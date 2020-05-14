UrduPoint.com
G20 Water Deputies Meeting Discusses Significant Water Challenges During COVID19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 06:45 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) The Saudi G20 Presidency held the first Water Deputies Meeting on May 13, 2020 to discuss sustainable and resilient water management.

Water policy discussions aim to address the significant water challenges facing G20 countries, which is critical for all aspects of sustainable development, including public health.

The Water Deputies Meeting served as an opportunity for senior water officials to discuss their shared commitments, as well as the best mechanisms to tackle global water challenges within the framework of the G20.

Delegates from G20 countries, invited countries, and international organisations addressed multiple water-related policy issues, including promoting an enabling environment for water investment, and promoting technological innovation for water management. Participants also recognized the importance of access to safe, clean water during the COVID19 pandemic.

