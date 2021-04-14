G42 announces investment by Silver Lake

ABU DHABI, MENLO PARK and NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) Group 42 ("G42"), a leading artificial intelligence and cloud computing company based in Abu Dhabi, and Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, today announced that Silver Lake has made a substantial investment in G42.

G42’s artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and technology offerings have enabled its clients to address a wide range of opportunities, including digitising large enterprises, improving regional healthcare, and enhancing government services.

Over the past year, G42 partnered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health on COVID-19 pandemic management to provide scalable diagnostics and a successful nationwide vaccine rollout.

The company also expanded its capabilities through the acquisitions of Injazat, a regional market leader for digital transformation IT services, and Khazna Data Centres, a commercial wholesale data center provider.

In 2020, G42 became the first UAE-based company to establish an office in Israel, following the signing of the Abraham Accords.

In connection with Silver Lake’s investment, Egon Durban, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Silver Lake, will join the G42 board of directors, which is led by its Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Other members of the G42 board include Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer of G42; Jassem Mohamed Obaid Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance; and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mubadala Investment Company.

"We are honoured to partner with a world-class investor like Silver Lake and proud to be among their cutting-edge portfolio of technology leaders," said Xiao. "G42 is committed to leveraging our artificial intelligence and cloud computing capabilities to maximise human potential and prosperity. We aim to work with the best technologies and the best partners to deliver value to every market in the world. Our business verticals range from energy, to healthcare, to finance. Now is the right time to partner with Silver Lake to further expand our possibilities."

Durban added, "Silver Lake’s mission is to build and grow great companies in partnership with founders and management teams. Under the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun and driven by a passionate management team headed by Peng Xiao, G42 has quickly become a globally respected technology leader, poised to expand its technology portfolio and extend its leadership in AI and digital transformation. G42 has not only experienced tremendous growth in recent years, but has done so by partnering with large-scale clients to address the most complex technology challenges. We are excited to have this opportunity to work with them."

Proceeds from the investment will be used to help G42 scale in the UAE and international markets. The terms of the investment transaction are private and have not been publicly disclosed