G42 Healthcare, AstraZeneca collaborate on clinical research and diagnostics

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2021) G42 Healthcare, an Abu Dhabi based leading health tech company and a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence and cloud computing company G42, and AstraZeneca, a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company, have announced a collaboration to further enhance clinical research and diagnostics frameworks in the UAE.

The announcement follows the recent signing of the Declaration of Collaboration between the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and AstraZeneca in October this year to boost innovation in the UAE healthcare sector by addressing the government’s strategy to increase patients’ access to quality healthcare services and treatments locally and beyond.

Both Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH and Anna Hallberg, Minister for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs of Sweden, attended the Declaration of Collaboration signing ceremony.

As part of this collaboration, G42 Healthcare and AstraZeneca will work closely together to explore real-world evidence and conduct clinical trials through IROS – the first-of-its-kind Contract Research Organisation (CRO) in the UAE.

On this occasion, Al Hamed said, "Our partnership with important companies contribute to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as an incubator for innovation in life sciences and a leading destination for healthcare globally. We are keen to follow the directives of our wise leadership to consolidate fruitful cooperative relations that bring together local institutions with major international companies in the health sector. All of our efforts come in line with the emirate’s vision to provide high quality and efficient healthcare services following global scientific foundations and employ the latest innovations and technologies in healthcare.

This will further stimulate a knowledge-based economy in the capital and the UAE as a whole and ensure the health and safety of all communities around the world."

Commenting on the collaboration, Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, said, "We are proud to work closely with AstraZeneca on a wide array of research and diagnostic avenues in the UAE. We deeply encourage opportunities for collaboration with international organisations to share our knowledge and expertise to drive the growth of the sector in the nation and beyond. We are confident in the incredible potential this partnership holds for the sector and the future of the region’s healthcare landscape."

Sameh Elfangary, Country President, GCC and Pakistan at AstraZeneca, said, "AstraZeneca is excited to collaborate with G42 Healthcare to further advance the healthcare sector in the country and region. Innovation in healthcare is a continuous process, and we are constantly pushing the boundaries of science to uncover and deliver life-changing medicines to patients in the UAE and across the region. This collaboration allows us to explore greater possibilities in clinical research and diagnostics which will help us create a more patient-centric healthcare sector in the UAE."

Both organisations will also explore real-world evidence in the field of genomics and comprehensive clinical diagnostic services through Biogenix Labs, a G42 Healthcare company that has been one of the key players in the UAE for COVID-19 testing with the other offering of products and services in the consumer and clinical health spectrum.