G42 Healthcare to showcase state-of-the-art digital solutions to transform UAE’s healthcare ecosystem at Arab Health 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) G42 Healthcare, a leading health-tech company on a mission to develop a world-class healthcare sector in the UAE and beyond, will showcase state-of-the-art digital solutions to transform the UAE’s healthcare and life sciences ecosystem at the Arab Health 2021 and Medlab middle East from June 21 to June 24 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This includes G42 Healthcare’s latest AI platforms, scientific research and cutting-edge technology in genomics, digital health, diagnostics, and clinical trials to bring new healthcare solutions to communities and futureproof the health of nations.

During Arab Health, G42 Healthcare will share learnings from the 4Humanity clinical trials, the world’s first Phase III clinical trials of an inactivated vaccine, as well as discuss other initiatives, such as wastewater analysis to study the spread of infectious diseases, COVID-19 tracking and testing and other disruptive solutions to build an integrated healthcare response beyond the current pandemic.

At Medlab Middle East, G42 Healthcare will be showcasing its capabilities in genome sequencing, partnerships in the domain of molecular diagnostics, digitisation, and research programmes. The company will also highlight its futuristic projects currently underway at Biogenix Labs, the UAE’s first COVID-19 accredited large-scale detection laboratory and the Omics Centre of Excellence, the region’s largest and technologically advanced multi-omics facility.

These include comprehensive detection and diagnosis solutions to fight COVID-19, the latest advancements in healthcare and artificial intelligence research, as well as an overview on the Emirati Genome Programme.

G42 Healthcare will also take centre stage on various panel discussions at the conferences. Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, will speak on ‘An Integrated Healthcare Response: Beyond COVID-19’ on June 23 while Dr Walid Zaher, Chief Research Officer and Vaccine Project Lead at G42 Healthcare, will speak on ‘Learnings from 4Humanity: A MENA Experience’ on June 21. Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi, COO of G42 Healthcare, will speak on ‘Prioritising Public-Private-Partnerships to Build Sustainable Models for Futureproofing Healthcare’ at a panel discussion on June 24.

Speaking about G42 Healthcare’s participation, Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare said: "G42 Healthcare is delighted to debut its participation at Arab Health and Medlab Middle East. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how we can come together as an industry to accelerate innovation, and we continue to see the positive impact of technology on patient care. The future of the healthcare sector will be data-driven, digitised, value-based and more precise – and these events offer a great opportunity to present our perspective and showcase our expertise to a wider audience, and learn from our peers."