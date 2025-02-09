Open Menu

G42, Microsoft Launch Responsible AI Foundation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 07:15 PM

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) G42 and microsoft have officially launched a Responsible AI Foundation, the first centre of its kind in the middle East.

Along with the support of research partner Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the Responsible AI Foundation aims to promote responsible AI standards and best practices in the Middle East and Global South.

Inception, a G42 company, will serve as the institution’s Programme Lead to help advance its mission. In collaboration with G42, Microsoft also announced the expansion of its AI for Good Lab to Abu Dhabi.

The Responsible AI Foundation is launching with two focus areas:

Responsible AI Research: Advancing both technical and ethical elements of Responsible AI through cutting-edge research. This includes developing AI safety methodologies, bias mitigation techniques, and explainability tools, while fostering collaboration with global and regional research institutions to set new standards for AI fairness, transparency, and accountability.

Responsible AI Implementation & Governance: Developing frameworks to ensure ethical development and deployment of AI systems, accounting for cultural diversity. This will involve designing risk assessment models, external ethics boards, technical audit tools, and adaptable governance guidelines that account for regional needs, ensuring AI adoption is both responsible and inclusive.

The AI for Good Lab in Abu Dhabi, a regional hub of Microsoft’s AI for Good Lab, will work with NGOs and governmental organizations to leverage AI to address societal challenges, with a focus on projects in the Middle East and Global South. The first researchers at the Abu Dhabi hub will begin work in March of this year.

With the establishment of the Responsible AI Foundation, and a Microsoft AI for Good Lab outpost, G42 and the United Arab Emirates are cementing themselves as a global hub for responsible AI development.

Related Topics

Company Abu Dhabi Lead United Arab Emirates Middle East Hub March Best

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

5 minutes ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

5 minutes ago
 Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral ..

Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours

5 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli stateme ..

Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia

20 minutes ago
 Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements again ..

Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitor ..

Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY

1 hour ago
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx e ..

American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

2 hours ago
 Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financia ..

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'

2 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificia ..

UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence

2 hours ago
 SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers com ..

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

2 hours ago
 Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIB ..

Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East