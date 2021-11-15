G42 partners with GMIS to explore emerging opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Analytics, and Cloud Computing

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) and G42 have announced a partnership to explore the latest trends and opportunities in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Advanced Analytics and Cloud Computing to accelerate the digitisation of manufacturing processes and drive supply chain improvements.

Through this partnership, GMIS and G42 will promote the adoption of disruptive technologies to solve some of the most complex industrial problems, helping, among others, oil and gas organisations to digitise their entire value chain, utility companies to optimise and forecast the dispatch of energy and water, and municipalities to reinvent urban planning and transportation.

As a Strategic Partner to GMIS, G42 will also highlight the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to enable data-driven and flexible production processes in the manufacturing sector, including the use of machine learning to improve operational efficiencies, enhance quality control, reduce supply chain costs, and expedite decision-making.

"At G42, we believe the best results arise from the collaboration between talent and organisations the world over," said Peng Xiao, Group CEO, G42. "Mutual understanding, respect and recognition of each other’s strengths produces the best possible outcomes, and this belief drives our partnership with the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit. We see AI as a force for good, a tool to improve every aspect of life, and a complement and enhancer to humanity rather than an alternative or antagonist to it, and have an unwavering commitment to discovering what will propel humanity forward."

Based in the United Arab Emirates, G42 specialises in AI and Cloud, exploring the full potential of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies as tools that power progress and innovation across sectors. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered organisation is currently building the largest cloud computing infrastructure in the MENA region and manages a diversified portfolio of companies that develop and deploy AI solutions across a wide range of industries, including smart city, healthcare and life sciences, oil and gas, financial services, sports, aviation, geospatial, and more.

In December 2019, in partnership with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, G42 launched, the Emirati Genome Programme – a national project set to sequence the entire Emirati population genome and use large-scale genomic data to enable personalised and preventive healthcare in the UAE. Effective June 2021, the programme now sits under the UAE Genomics Council as a national initiative.

Driven by Artificial Intelligence, Industrial internet of Things (IIoT), Cloud Computing, and the fifth generation of wireless network technology (5G), digital transformation of industries and supply chain networks will be central to discussions at the fourth edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (#GMIS2021).

Under the theme ‘Rewiring Societies: Repurposing Digitalisation for Prosperity’, the Summit will position the importance of data intelligence and connectivity at the heart of the global dialogue, reinforcing the industrial sector’s important role in driving economic growth and global prosperity.

Badr Al-Olama, Head of the Organising Committee of GMIS said, "The partnership between GMIS and G42 is taking place at a crucial time, when the world is turning its focus even more towards AI and other disruptive technologies for the greater good of humanity. Driven by our shared commitment to catalyse the digital innovation journey within the manufacturing sector, this collaboration will explore emerging opportunities in industrialisation and promote transformational solutions to strengthen the future of global supply chain networks."

The six-day GMIS Week will feature over 200 global speakers, including the two-day #GMIS2021 Summit on November 22-23, a Global Prosperity Conference and an Alternative & Renewable Energy Conference – The Green Chain Conference – on November 24 and country focused conferences in partnership with the United Kingdom, Australia and Italy. The event will also run a six-day manufacturing and advanced technology exhibition to showcase some of the UAE’s most innovative capabilities.