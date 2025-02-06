G42 Publishes Its Frontier AI Safety Framework
Muhammad Irfan
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) G42, the UAE-based technology group, today announced the publication of its Frontier AI Safety Framework, reinforcing its commitment to the AI Seoul Summit’s Frontier AI Safety Commitments and the Bletchley Declaration.
The framework sets clear protocols for risk assessment, governance, and external oversight to ensure the safe and responsible development of advanced AI models.
As AI capabilities continue to advance, G42’s framework establishes frontier capability thresholds, independent governance mechanisms, and deployment safeguards to identify and mitigate AI risks before they become critical. This approach aligns with global best practices and contributes to ongoing AI safety efforts worldwide.
“AI is the defining technology of our era—an essential utility that will reshape economies and societies, much like electricity did in the past,” said Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42. “With such power comes responsibility. This framework reflects our commitment to AI safety, ensuring that innovation moves forward with the right safeguards in place.”
The Frontier AI Safety Framework introduces a multi-layered approach to AI risk management, ensuring that advanced AI systems are developed, tested, and deployed responsibly. It includes:
• G42 Frontier AI Governance Board - Led by Dr. Andrew Jackson, Chief Responsible AI Officer, Alexander Trafton, Head of Technology Risk; Martin Edelman, General Counsel and Adele O’Herlihy, Head of Responsible AI, the board oversees model compliance, safety protocols, and incident response.
• Independent Audits & Transparency Measures – G42 will conduct internal governance audits and engage in annual external reviews to ensure compliance. The company will also publish a transparency report sharing key safety insights and risk assessments.
• Defined Risk Thresholds & Mitigation Strategies – The framework introduces clear capability thresholds to assess biological threats, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and autonomous decision-making risks. If a model approaches these thresholds, G42 will implement additional safeguards, modify system behaviours, or limit deployment.
The development of the Frontier AI Safety Framework was supported by leading AI risk experts, including METR and SaferAI, whose insights helped shape the governance and risk mitigation strategies outlined in the framework.
As one of the first AI firms in the middle East to introduce a comprehensive AI safety framework, G42 is reinforcing its role as a leader in AI governance and risk mitigation. The company will continue engaging with regulators, policymakers, and industry partners to strengthen AI safety practices and contribute to global governance discussions.
To put the Frontier AI Safety Framework into practice, G42 has launched the X-Risks Leaderboard, an open evaluation platform that measures AI model risks in cybersecurity, chemistry, and biology. Built on G42’s Safety Evaluation Suite at Inception, it provides a real-world assessment of AI’s potential vulnerabilities, reinforcing G42’s commitment to operationalising AI safety beyond policy discussions and into measurable, transparent safeguards.
Building on its existing partnerships with the likes of microsoft, NVIDIA, AMD, Cerebras, and Qualcomm, G42 remains committed to collaborating with other signatories to the commitments and will continue to partake in other safety efforts by sharing threat intelligence with industry partners to address common challenges and emerging risks.
