G42, UAE Team Emirates XRG Announce Multi-year Partnership
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) G42, the UAE-based leading AI and technology holding group, has announced its multi-year partnership with UAE Team Emirates XRG ahead of the 2025 UCI World Tour cycling season. This collaboration underscores both organisations' commitment to innovation and performance in the world of professional cycling.
A key pillar of this partnership will see G42 act as the official AI partner of UAE Team Emirates XRG, utilising cutting-edge solutions to enhance the team’s performance on and off the bike, alongside portfolio-company Analog.
By leveraging advanced analytics, machine learning and real-time data processing, G42 and Analog will empower the team with insights to optimise training, race strategy, and overall rider performance.
G42 is also committed to contributing to the growth and development of cycling across the region, and will be working with UAE Team Emirates XRG to conceptualise and deliver several community engagement initiatives aimed at making cycling accessible to all in the UAE.
“We’re incredibly proud to once again be partnering with UAE Team Emirates XRG, who sit at the pinnacle of professional cycling”, said Peng Xiao, G42 Group CEO, “The team continually look for ways to develop and innovate, and this partnership allows us to demonstrate how cutting-edge AI technology can lead to crucial performance benefits.
We look forward to supporting the team for their upcoming 2025 season as they seek to build on a record-breaking 2024 campaign.”
Mauro Gianetti, UAE Team Emirates XRG Team Principal and CEO, “This is an extremely exciting moment for our team ahead of the start of the season. To have G42 on board as official AI partner for UAE Team Emirates XRG is hugely significant. Leveraging their leading AI capabilities will allow us to maximize the potential of each rider in 2025, constantly looking for ways to improve and develop on the bike, which we hope in turn will lead to many victories and keep us at the very top of professional cycling.”
With a stellar roster of world-class riders, including three-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates XRG will get their 2025 campaign underway later this month at the Tour Down Under in Australia ahead of returning to the UAE for their home race, the UAE Tour, in February.
Recent Stories
Etihad Rail launches region's first carbon emission avoidance, reduction certifi ..
G42, UAE Team Emirates XRG announce multi-year partnership
International Charity Organisation to implement 50 projects in Egypt during Rama ..
UAE President welcomes Egyptian President at start of working visit
Obstetric Medicine Conference highlights UAE's leadership in maternal care innov ..
UAE plays pivotal role in enhancing global sustainability efforts: President of ..
LemFi, the trusted financial services platform designed for immigrants, has secu ..
71 martyrs, dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre reports promising results in diabetes management
Smart energy solution providers aim to expand in Middle East market
Saud bin Saqr receives COO of Marriott International
MBRSG, FAA celebrate graduation of second cohort of ‘Professional Diploma - Th ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Etihad Rail launches region's first carbon emission avoidance, reduction certificates44 seconds ago
-
G42, UAE Team Emirates XRG announce multi-year partnership55 seconds ago
-
International Charity Organisation to implement 50 projects in Egypt during Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
UAE President welcomes Egyptian President at start of working visit31 minutes ago
-
Obstetric Medicine Conference highlights UAE's leadership in maternal care innovations46 minutes ago
-
UAE plays pivotal role in enhancing global sustainability efforts: President of Seychelles46 minutes ago
-
71 martyrs, dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre reports promising results in diabetes management1 hour ago
-
Smart energy solution providers aim to expand in Middle East market2 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives COO of Marriott International2 hours ago
-
World Future Energy Summit 2025 exceeds expectations, says Leen AlSebai2 hours ago
-
MBRSG, FAA celebrate graduation of second cohort of ‘Professional Diploma - The Government Auditor ..2 hours ago