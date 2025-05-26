G42, VivaTech Alliance To Power Europe’s Responsible AI Innovation Future
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 02:30 PM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) G42 today announced its participation to Viva Technology, Europe’s biggest tech and startup event, as its Exclusive AI Champion Partner for the 2025 and 2026 editions of the event.
The collaboration was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding signed by Maurice Lévy, President of VivaTech and Chairman of the Supervisory board of Publicis Groupe, and Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, at the Palace of Versailles during the Choose France Summit.
This signing symbolises a new chapter of cross-continental cooperation uniting the ambition of France and the UAE to responsibly shape the global AI agenda.
The partnership will emphasise key themes such as AI at scale, sovereign technologies, and trusted innovation ecosystems, underscoring G42’s long-term commitment to building The Intelligence Grid, a globally interconnected ecosystem of infrastructure, platforms, and governance models that power responsible, sovereign, and inclusive AI.
“We are excited to partner with VivaTech at this historic inflection point,” said Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42.
“Our shared mission is to unlock AI’s transformative potential for innovation and competitiveness, and more importantly for equity, safety, and sustainability. From Paris to Abu Dhabi, this collaboration sends a clear signal: the future of AI must be built on trust, and it must serve all.”
“We are delighted to welcome G42 as our Exclusive AI Champion Partner for 2025 and 2026,” said Maurice Lévy, President of VivaTech and Emeritus Chairman of Publicis Groupe. “Their vision and leadership in artificial intelligence align perfectly with VivaTech’s mission to showcase the technologies and partnerships shaping the future. Together, we will build new bridges between Europe and the middle East and spark vital conversations on innovation and impact.”
This collaboration will include joint innovation showcases, high-level policy discussions, and startup-led initiatives focused on building a future based on trust, security, and sustainability.
VivaTech 2025 will take place from 11th to 14th June in Paris, marking the ninth edition of the event.
