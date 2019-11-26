GAC Sharjah celebrates golden jubilee by opening new branch at Hamriyah Free Zone

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) To further enhance its presence in the region’s market, GAC Group, one of the largest Swedish shipping and logistics companies, which offers complete logistics, freight forwarding and marine services with a globally known, world-class fleet, has opened a new full-fledged branch at the Hamriyah Free Zone.

The move is part of GAC’s expansion plans and in conjunction with the company’s celebration of the golden jubilee of its base in Sharjah, which was established in 1969.

GAC Sharjah’s new branch will provide the company with additional access to a larger customer base thanks to the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority's, HFZA's, strategic location and excellent services.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA; Bjorn Engblom, Executive Chairman and Trustee – GAC Group; Fredrik Nystrom, Vice President – middle East Region, GAC Group; Rajesh Moorjani, General Manager – GAC Sharjah, in addition to several senior officials.

Congratulating GAC Sharjah on celebrating its 50th anniversary, Al Mazrouei said, "Opening the new branch at the HFZA comes at a time when Sharjah is redoubling its efforts to attract quality investments that would add momentum to the emirate’s business environment.

This is in line with the wise vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah."

"With our strenuous efforts, we have become a major destination for foreign investments throughout the year and the foremost choice for international companies looking forward to opening their headquarters, offices, and factories within a conducive working environment," Al Mazrouei noted.

Engblom said, "Since we already carry out most of our shipping, clearance and logistics operations at the HFZA, we made the right choice by opening a new office there. It offers an ideal environment conducive for business growth, modern infrastructure, proximity to an international airport, modern and well-connected road networks, and sophisticated communication channels that allow for the speedy movement of goods. This is what we are looking for. We will be able to grow and expand across all levels."