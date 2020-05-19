UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

GAL enters into strategic partnership with Etihad Airways

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) Global Aerospace Logistics, GAL, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, to support local jobs and training – enabling Etihad staff to be seconded to GAL.

GAL offers aircraft sustainment and servicing solutions for military and civilian clients. It is part of the Mission Support cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond, that was inaugurated in November 2019.

Initially for a six-month period, the partnership will enable GAL to leverage the expertise and experience of Etihad staff from a range of functions including maintenance, operations, supply chain and commercial departments to enhance several of its major aviation projects. The deal will also extend Etihad’s specialised career training and development.

The bipartisan agreement was initiated under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of GAL and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, ADAC, in partnership with Tony Douglas, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.

Commenting on the new partnership, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan said, "In the current environment, with the COVID-19 pandemic having such an impact on us all, it is only right that organisations within Abu Dhabi come together to support each other through innovative new working partnerships, ensuring we make the best use of the resources and the many talents available to us across our great nation.

"

He added, "The aviation sector is one of the cornerstones upon which our socio-economic future will be built, and it is this type of cooperation that will ensure we come out of the current crisis stronger and more resilient than before."

Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, "I am delighted to work in partnership with Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan and the other members of the GAL Management team. Like airlines the world over, Etihad Airways is having to review its current structure and resources and this partnership allows us the opportunity to retain talent for the future; while supporting colleagues in another Abu Dhabi aviation organisation."

For his part, Khalid Al Breiki, President – Mission Support, EDGE, said, "Across the EDGE group, we attract the world’s brightest minds to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions to counter next-generation challenges. At a time when the commercial aviation sector has been heavily impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, GAL is propagating best practices from the military and commercial aviation MRO market to challenge the status-quo and provide the best-in-breed service to its customers."

