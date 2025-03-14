Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Galadari Brothers (the heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari) announced their contribution of AED10 million in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign aims to establish an endowment fund that provides sustainable healthcare for the poor and needy in underprivileged communities around the world.

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign seeks to reinforce values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work by establishing a sustainable endowment that ensures healthcare and empowerment for the less fortunate and underserved around the world, in an effort to improve their lives.

It also promotes the noble values for which the UAE community is known, particularly generosity and a deep sense of global humanitarian solidarity, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments and creating a community-wide movement that supports these aims.

This contribution by Galadari Brothers (the heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari) is part of the widespread support for the campaign, with significant participation from individuals, organizations, and diverse business sectors, highlighting the deeply ingrained culture of generosity within UAE society.

Mohammed Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said, “The Fathers' Endowment campaign is a continuation of the generous initiatives championed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Each Ramadan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed inspires us with the launch of impactful humanitarian campaigns that reach those in need worldwide. This campaign embodies the UAE's dedication to addressing the needs of underserved communities, particularly by providing essential healthcare, thus contributing to a dignified life for individuals globally.”

He added, “The contribution reflects our commitment to participating in philanthropic endeavours and supporting humanitarian initiatives launched in the UAE. This campaign is particularly important as it provides vital treatment and combats disease, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for vulnerable populations."

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

