Gambia Celebrates Its National Day At Expo 2020 Dubai

Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai today celebrated the National Day of Gambia, which is participating in the major global event.

The celebration, which took place under the Al Wasl Dome, was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Hamat Bah, Gambia's Minister of Tourism and Culture; Seedy Keita, Gambia's Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, and a senior delegation of officials from both countries.

During his speech at the event, Sheikh Shakhbout said that he is honoured to attend the celebration of Gambia's National Day, noting that Gambia has been actively participating in World Expos since Expo 2000, held in Hanover.

He then expressed his joy to welcome visitors from around the world to join the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Bah highlighted his pride in participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, lauding the UAE’s efforts to host the global event amidst the dire conditions facing the world.

