Gambian Minister Of Interior Learns About Dubai Police Academy's Best Practices

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) The Dubai Police academy has received a security delegation from the Republic of the Gambia headed by Yankuba JN. Sonk, Minister of Interior, who visited the academic institution to learn about their best practices.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Academic Affairs and Training at Dubai Police, Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahd, welcomed the delegation stressing the importance of establishing active communication, cooperation and connection between Dubai Police and international security bodies to realise and serve joint interests and take advantage of most prominent experiences and best practices applied in the business field.

During the visit, delegation members were briefed on latest programmes, activities and training platforms implemented by the Academy. They also discussed a number of prominent topics on the agenda.

More Stories From Middle East

