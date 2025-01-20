Open Menu

Gansu Leads China In Foreign Trade Growth In 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2025 | 04:15 PM

LANZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Gansu province recorded a 25.2 percent increase in foreign trade volume in 2024, the highest growth rate in the country, according to provincial Governor Ren Zhenhe on Monday.

According to a report by China Daily, Ren made the announcement while delivering the government work report during the third session of the 14th Gansu Provincial People's Congress, which commenced on Monday.

Ren highlighted that Gansu has effectively capitalized on the opportunities offered by the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China in 2013, resulting in significant advancements in its external opening-up efforts.

The province's foreign trade volume reached 61.

54 billion Yuan ($8.4 billion) last year, positioning it first nationally in terms of growth rate, Ren said, adding that trade with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative rose by 27.7 percent.

The province opened four new international cargo charter flight routes and saw a 97.6 percent increase in freight volume. Additionally, six overseas warehouses were established, said the senior official.

Last year, Gansu also hosted many large-scale international projects, including the China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair.

Government data indicates that Gansu signed new cooperation projects with state-sponsored enterprises totaling 224.8 billion yuan, marking a 56 percent increase.

