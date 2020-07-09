UrduPoint.com
Gargash Affirms UAE’s Commitment To Libyan Peace Process In Address To UN Security Council

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Gargash affirms UAE’s commitment to Libyan Peace Process in address to UN Security Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, yesterday underscored the UAE’s unwavering support for efforts by the international community to achieve a political solution to the Libyan crisis.

In remarks delivered virtually during the United Nations Security Council Session on Libya, Dr. Gargash also expressed growing concern over foreign regional interference in Libya and the threat it poses to security and stability in the region, as well as the peace process in that country.

"The United Arab Emirates has long held a consistent and clear position on the Libyan crisis: a political solution is the only viable option to resolve the conflict. We continue to call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire agreement and resume a Libyan-led political dialogue, under the UN auspices," Gargash remarked.

"A ceasefire and political dialogue constitute the only way forward to ensure lasting security and stability in Libya and end the suffering of the Libyan people. Now more than ever, a ceasefire has become an urgent priority to allow an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent more suffering of the civilian population," he continued.

Turning to the UAE’s support for German diplomatic efforts to bring together stakeholders in the Libyan conflict, he noted, "Since the Berlin Conference, the UAE has urged stakeholders in the Libyan conflict to support United Nations Support Mission in Libya, UNSMIL, in implementing the conclusions document.

We have also actively and in good faith participated in the meetings of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya, in addition to economic, political, security, human rights and international human rights law working groups."

"However, six months after the conference, the UAE regrets the deterioration of the security situation in the country. This downward spiral is due to the continuous foreign regional interference in Libya’s internal affairs," the Minister continued. Moreover, Gargash warned that regional intervention and the export of mercenaries to the Libyan arena have exacerbated the conflict and represent a threat to the security of an Arab state and blatant interference in its internal affairs.

In this regard, Gargash commended Egypt’s role articulated in the Cairo initiative to support the implementation of the Berlin Conference outcomes and Egypt’s right to defend its national security. He also lauded efforts by the UN Support Mission in Libya to deescalate the situation and engage in confidence-building measures among Libyan parties while noting the important role the European Union’s Operation Irini can play in promoting collective action by signatories present at the Berlin Conference.

In his concluding remarks, Gargash urged continued engagement by the Security Council to prevent further instability in Libya and advance a comprehensive political solution to the conflict, underscoring the urgency of appointing a new Special Representative to achieve stability and peace in Libya.

