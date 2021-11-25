UrduPoint.com

Gargash, Al Marar Meet With Iranian Deputy FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani as part of his visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, they discussed ties between the UAE and Iran. The two sides emphasised the importance of enhancing relations based on good neighbourliness and mutual respect within the framework of the joint interests, working to achieve more stability and prosperity in the region, and developing economic relations and experiences between the two neighbouring countries.

The parties tackled the latest regional and global developments of mutual concern.

