Gargash, Ben-Shabbat Review Consolidating Cooperation Between UAE, Israel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has reviewed prospects for consolidating cooperation between the UAE and Israel with Meir Ben-Shabbat, National Security Adviser and Head of the Israeli National Security Council, who is leading the Israeli delegation currently visiting the country.

This came during a meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation today, wherein the two sides discussed ways of promoting peace and stability in the region and deliberated the latest regional developments of concern, with Gargash reiterating that the UAE-Israeli peace accord is a positive step toward advancing prospects for peace in the region.

Gargash added that the accord will establish solid bilateral relations across various fields, namely the economy, science, technology, development, culture and tourism, to the best interests of the two countries and the entire region.

"The accord contributes to suspending Israel's annexation of swathes of Palestinian territory and provides a historic opportunity to return to negotiations as part of our joint endeavours to reach a sustainable peace that ensures regional security and stability," Gargash added.

