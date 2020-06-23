UrduPoint.com
Gargash, Bogdanov Discuss Latest Regional Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, today discussed with Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the middle East and Africa, the latest regional developments, foremost among them developments in the Libyan file and the settlement process in the Middle East.

In a phone call, Dr. Gargash and Bogdanov also exchanged views regarding developments in the Yemeni and Syrian dossiers.

The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs emphasised the importance of the parties to the Libyan conflict halting hostilities immediately and unconditionally and launching an inclusive political process as a central requirement for achieving peace and stability.

This was the subject of an agreement with the Russian side, which called for unifying international efforts in support of the settlement and stability in Libya under the auspices of the United Nations and in accordance with the Berlin International Conference on Libya and UN Security Council Resolution 2510.

