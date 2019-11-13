Gargash chairs 10th meeting of Board of Trustees of Emirates Diplomatic Academy

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Member of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy, chaired the 10th meeting of the Academy's Board of Trustees

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Member of the board of Trustees of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy, chaired the 10th meeting of the Academy's Board of Trustees.

The meeting covered the features of the next phase of the Academy and ways to pave the way for the new generation of UAE diplomats.

"The Emirates Diplomatic Academy is a pioneering institution on the path of UAE diplomacy to shape our diplomatic image and identity that plays a pivotal role in providing our cadres with the knowledge and skills necessary to hold diplomatic positions. Through this academy and its educational and training programmes, our youth continue their important future role in building bridges of cooperation and communication with other countries," Gargash said.

Gargash stated that the Emirates Diplomatic Academy "is committed to achieving the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan by aiming to strengthen the prestigious position of the UAE in the international arena, and to this end, the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees focuses on the development of a strategic vision for the next phase."

Gargash added, "Many of the UAE's initiatives at the Federal and local levels represent a qualitative addition in the middle East. It is important that UAE diplomacy reflects the national success of its development experience, especially in the work of the UAE's stakeholders in such areas as tolerance and technology.

Gargash said that the meeting "focused on the importance of supporting the Academy's strategy in its mission to nurture the new generation of Emirati diplomats and provide them with the best practices and expertise available in the academic and research community to help them anticipate global challenges and identify the best ways to deal with them through the latest strategic solutions."

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations; Mohammed Issa Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, and Mohammed Ahmed Al-Harbi, Charge d'affaires of the UAE Embassy in Berlin.

In his speech, Bernardino Leon. Director-General of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy, said: "I extend my sincere appreciation and gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for his continued support and guidance and to entrust us with the task of preparing the next generation of UAE diplomats."