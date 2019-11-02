Gargash chairs meeting of 'Committee for Goods and Materials Subject to Import and Export Control', launches website

The Committee for Goods and Materials Subject to Import and Export Control (CGMSIEC) has held a meeting under the chairmanship of Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Committee, with the presence of its members and representatives from concerned Government authorities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2019) The Committee for Goods and Materials Subject to Import and Export Control (CGMSIEC) has held a meeting under the chairmanship of Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Committee, with the presence of its members and representatives from concerned Government authorities.

Talal Mohammed Al Tenaiji, Director of the Executive Office for the Committee, reviewed the meeting's agenda and presented the work of the Committee and its Executive Office for 2018 and 2019. He also presented the outcomes of local workshops and training programmes, as well as the outcomes of the Regional Workshop on Chemical Safety and Security and its accompanying exhibition which featured Government institutions that specialise in chemical accident prevention, reflecting the pioneering experience of the UAE in export control and non-proliferation.

The meeting also reviewed the latest developments pertaining to the Committee's obligations towards fulfilling the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, the Chemical Weapons Convention, and the Executive Office's existing and future initiatives.

The participants also discussed developments related to the implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. (20) 2019 on the UAE's list of terrorists and the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on preventing and combating the financing of terrorism. They also revised the amendments to Federal Law No.

(13) of 2007 on goods subject to import and export control and reviewed the updated list of controlled goods.

Furthermore, the Committee launched its website which features a page of the laws and regulations, a table listing goods subject to import and export control, three types of e-services for strategic commodities, chemical goods and armoured vehicle permits, and latest news and events.

In line with the Cabinet Resolution No. (20) for 2019 concerning the UAE list of terrorists and the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on the suppression and combating of terrorism, terrorists financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the contents of the website's page featuring the "International and Domestic Sanctions List" were displayed.

Moreover, an explanation was given on the mechanism used by the Committee's Executive Office in handling updates made to the United Nations Security Council Consolidated List and the domestic terrorism list, and how they are immediately shared with the concerned entities.

Gargash praised the active role of Committee members, stressing the importance of continuing to support the Committee's responsibilities to meet the obligations of the state, namely towards the UN Security Council and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and government agencies.