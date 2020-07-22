Gargash chairs National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, NCCHT, chaired the Committee’s 48th meeting.

He welcomed the 17 committee members during a remote meeting and emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation to support national and international efforts to combat this crime.

Moreover, he underscored the need to examine the requirements of the competent authorities in order to strengthen their role in combating this crime and protecting victims. He pointed out that the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 have not affected the implementation of such programs, as videoconferencing technology has proven to be effective in overcoming such challenges.

He underlined the importance of cooperation and coordination among UAE authorities to continue conducting public awareness campaigns and enhancing national capabilities to combat human trafficking, which is considered a form of modern slavery and human rights violation.

Furthermore, he praised the efforts of UAE institutions and governmental entities in combating this crime and noted their tireless work in combating human trafficking in local and international fora.

The Committee also discussed human rights issues in the UAE, including the latest developments raised during the meeting of the National Human Rights Committee, which is working on a national plan to strengthen efforts by concerned parties that have made many achievements in this regard in line with the UAE’s aspirations and international commitments.

The Committee also presented a number of initiatives supporting its five pillars of prevention, prosecution, punishment, protection of victims, and promotion of international cooperation, which contribute to expanding work with local and international partners through continuous communication and the activation of memoranda of understanding and joint training and workshops.

In this context, he underscored the importance of innovation in the means of cooperation and tackling the crimes of human trafficking, through digital platforms and the need to use them for the opportunities they provide in facilitating communication and cooperation between entities and partners and benefiting from the exchange of experiences.