Gargash discusses regional, global developments at UAE Government Annual Meetings

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, stated that the success of the foreign policy is closely related to the national development process and that a balanced relationship should be always maintained between the success of foreign policies, domestic policies and developmental and economic policies.

In a session during the third UAE Government Annual Meetings, held in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Gargash said that the UAE will be celebrating its 50th anniversary within two years, and has so far made great achievements in the field of foreign policy. The success of the government in managing development and making achievements nationally is an integral part of its success in showcasing its foreign policy, which in turn promotes its success and power globally and regionally.

Dr Gargash pointed out that 2019 has been one of the best years for the UAE, as it achieved multiple prominent achievements and successes at the global and regional levels.

"The UAE has confirmed its leading role in the field of tolerance globally by hosting the event of signing the "Human Fraternity Document" by His Holiness Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb. This document crowned the efforts that extended over 30 years to ultimately establish the record of tolerance on the land of the UAE," he added.

The minister stressed that the UAE government also succeeded in taking the first concrete steps into space through the mission of Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut, to the International Space Station. He commented saying, "This is one of the greatest achievements this year. It asserts the approach of the UAE to adopt science and entrepreneurship to shape a better future. One of the great achievements of the UAE is the increasing strength of the UAE passport globally, as the number of countries that allow visa-free entry to its holders reached 180 countries, further confirming the success of our foreign policy at all levels.

Such successes urged the UAE government to focus on conveying its true identity and image in the media over the coming period, which enhances its position and vital role in foreign policy. Yesterday, we were honored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approving the ambassadors of a number of fraternal and friendly countries to the UAE. Today, the UAE has 232 foreign missions, embassies and consulates that support the UAE's vast network of relations and enhance its soft power.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs added that, following the directives of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE embassies organised 1400 cultural events. Furthermore, they send messages about the values ​​and achievements of the UAE to the world, which contributed to enhancing the identity of the UAE in various media channels.

"There are three main pillars to enhance the foreign policy of the UAE. First, attending to the priorities of economy and development through building logistics as an important element in the success of the UAE in several fields. Second, the technological development and reliance on AI technologies. Third, boosting the Arab dimension, which is a main element in building the political dimension and expanding the common market," he stated.

He concluded by saying, "To complement the successes achieved throughout 2019, we aspire to further progress during 2020 and furnish solid preparations for hosting Expo 2020, the largest economic event in the world organised pursuant the directions of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We all hail the efforts of the talented team working on organizing this global event and fulfill our aspirations."