Gargash, Foreign Minister of Guatemala discuss advancing cooperation

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala, Sandra Erica Jovel Polanco, have explored prospects for advancing relations between the two countries in a bilateral meeting.

This came as Dr.

Gargash received on Tuesday the top diplomat at his office at the Ministry's premises in Abu Dhabi, where he hailed the recent opening of the Guatemalan Embassy in Abu Dhabi as a step forward on the path to accelerating cooperation between the two countries on various fronts.

The meeting also touched upon a number of international developments of mutual interest.