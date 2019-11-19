UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gargash, Foreign Minister Of Guatemala Discuss Advancing Cooperation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

Gargash, Foreign Minister of Guatemala discuss advancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala, Sandra Erica Jovel Polanco, have explored prospects for advancing relations between the two countries in a bilateral meeting.

This came as Dr.

Gargash received on Tuesday the top diplomat at his office at the Ministry's premises in Abu Dhabi, where he hailed the recent opening of the Guatemalan Embassy in Abu Dhabi as a step forward on the path to accelerating cooperation between the two countries on various fronts.

The meeting also touched upon a number of international developments of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Guatemala Top

Recent Stories

PM to go on official visit of three countries

35 minutes ago

UAE determined to prepare new generations equipped ..

47 minutes ago

Law Minister says Shehbaz Sharif could face contem ..

48 minutes ago

Kartarpur Corridor, a message of peace and love: A ..

3 minutes ago

District admin checks two road schemes

3 minutes ago

Commander Turkish Armed Forces Visits Naval Headqu ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.