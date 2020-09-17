Gargash, Foreign Minister of Malta discuss advancing cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Evarist Bartolo, Minister for European and Foreign Affairs of Malta, reviewed the prospects of further consolidating relations between the two friendly countries across various fields.

This came in a phone call Dr. Gargash held today with the top Maltese diplomat, wherein they discussed the latest developments of interest in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.