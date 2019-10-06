UrduPoint.com
Gargash, GCC Secretary-General Discuss Regional Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has underlined the importance of sustaining the consolidated and goodwill drive of the Gulf Cooperation Council, in a meeting with Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General.

The two sides deliberated a number of regional issues and ways of strengthening the GCC's role at the regional stage.

Dr Al Zayani hailed the success of the UAE parliamentary elections 2019 and the impressive participation of UAE women in parliamentary work, which, he said, bears testament to the successful model of women's empowerment adopted by the UAE.

