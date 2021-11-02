UrduPoint.com

Gargash, German Minister Of State At Federal Foreign Office Discuss Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Niels Annen, discussed today ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Germany.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest in various fields to enhance partnership between the two countries. They also tackled the latest regional and international developments.

Dr. Gargash emphasised the strong bilateral relations binding the UAE and Germany, which continue to collaboration and coordination.

