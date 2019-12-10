UrduPoint.com
Gargash Heads UAE Delegation To Preparatory Ministerial Meeting Of GCC Summit

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 12:00 PM

Gargash heads UAE delegation to preparatory ministerial meeting of GCC Summit

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has chaired the UAE delegation to the meeting of the preparatory ministerial council for the 40th summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council Supreme Council

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has chaired the UAE delegation to the meeting of the preparatory ministerial council for the 40th summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council Supreme Council.

Addressing the meeting, Dr.

Gargash expressed his hope the GCC would contribute to efforts towards inclusive development in order to realise stability, progress, prosperity, and the happiness of the region's peoples while strengthening relations based on ''our tolerant religion, international conventions and the GCC statute, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs of other states so as to serve the interests of all stakeholders.'' He said that GCC leaders would examine a wide range of issues relating to the development of the GCC.

