Gargash, Italian FM discuss Middle East challenges

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has met with Enzo Moavero Milanes, the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Rome, where they exchanged views on a variety of issues of mutual concern.

While emphasising the depth of bilateral ties, the two ministers stressed the importance of developing bilateral strategic relations as well as crystalising a joint vision in regards to challenges besetting the middle East region.