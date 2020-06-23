Gargash, Martin Griffiths discuss UN efforts to achieve stability and peace in Yemen

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, discussed on Monday with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, UN efforts to achieve stability and peace in Yemen.

In a phone call, Gargash and Griffiths tackled the latest developments in Yemen, efforts to pursue the political process in light of worrying and sensitive developments in the country, ways to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and soften its impact on the Yemeni people, and support for Yemen’s health sector.

Gargash stressed the need for ceasefire and a durable political solution as a prerequisite for achieving peace in Yemen.

The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Griffiths also expressed their appreciation for Saudi Arabia's sincere efforts to settle the differences between the Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council in accordance with the Riyadh Agreement, considering that the commitment to carry out the agreement is an essential component of efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution.