Gargash meets Abdullatif bin Al Zayani

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, yesterday met with Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, at the conclusion of the latter’s term.

During the meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, Gargash praised the efforts made by Al Zayani during his two terms in the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council at a time that was full of challenges.

Acknowledging Al Zayani’s contribution, Gargash said, "For more than eight years, he managed the General Secretariat of the GCC and dealt with difficult files with wisdom."

He congratulated Al Zayani for the confidence vested in him by the leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain to lead Bahraini diplomatic efforts in the near future.