Gargash Meets British Delegation, Explores Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 01:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has met with a delegation of the Emirati-British Friendship Committee of the British Parliament.
The meeting touched on means to further develop bilateral relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom, in addition to exchanging views on several regional and international issues of common concern.