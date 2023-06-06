UrduPoint.com

Gargash Meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has met with Constantinos Kombos, Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs, and explored means of developing relations.

During the meeting, they reviewed the ties between the two friendly countries across various domains and ways of enhancing them to achieve their common interests.

The meeting also touched on several regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views.

Dr. Gargash affirmed the depth of the UAE-Cyprus friendship ties and their partnership in many economic and investment fields, expressing his aspiration to strengthen them further.

