Gargash Meets Egypt's Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

Gargash meets Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) CAIRO, 5th March, 2020 (WAM) - Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met with Sameh Shoukry, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday and discussed with him ways to enhance bilateral ties, as well as issues of mutual interest.

They also reviewed regional developments, the challenges facing intra-Arab national security and emphasised the mutual keenness on maintaining regional security and stability.

The meeting also touched on the means of strengthening strategic cooperation between the UAE and Egypt.

