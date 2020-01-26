Gargash meets French foreign official

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 26th January 2020 (WAM) - Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met here today with Francois Delattre, Secretary-General of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, and discussed with him ways to enhance ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also reviewed means to develop cooperation and strategic relations in various fields, issues of mutual interest, as well as regional and international developments.