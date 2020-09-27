UrduPoint.com
Gargash Meets GCC Secretary General

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Gargash meets GCC Secretary General

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) DUBAI, 27th September 2020 (WAM) - Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has met with Dr. Nayef Al Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, and discussed with him a number of topics related to the Gulf cooperation.

The two sides also reviewed the challenges facing the GCC and exchanged views on a number of issues, including challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19.

Gargash praised Al Hajraf's professional and realistic approach at this critical time and lauded the GCC General Secretariat's ministerial and specialist committees, despite the circumstances created by COVID-19.

He renewed UAE's firm position in support of the GCC's efforts to achieve the aspirations of its peoples for further progress and prosperity.

