Gargash meets German foreign official

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 16th September 2019 (WAM) - Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met here on Monday with Niels Annen, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office.

The meeting, attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as regional and international developments.

Gargash and Annen also held in-depth talks on a number of regional and international topics, including the current escalation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.