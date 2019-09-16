UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gargash Meets German Foreign Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:45 PM

Gargash meets German foreign official

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 16th September 2019 (WAM) - Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met here on Monday with Niels Annen, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office.

The meeting, attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as regional and international developments.

Gargash and Annen also held in-depth talks on a number of regional and international topics, including the current escalation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Foreign Office German Abu Dhabi September 2019

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa firmly in control

13 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Syria at Ankar ..

4 minutes ago

5-year old abducted boy recovered in Islamabad

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects former MD PTV Ata ul Haq Qas ..

4 minutes ago

Annual Degree Show held at Lahore College for Wome ..

4 minutes ago

Gen (Retd) Akram Sahi clears Peshawar Tartan Track ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.