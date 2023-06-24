Open Menu

Gargash Meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2023) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President has met with Lord Tariq Ahmad, Minister of State for the middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations of the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and Prime Minister's Special Representative on Preventing Violence in Conflict.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations binding the UAE and the UK and ways to boost them for their mutual benefits.

Gargash and Lord Tariq Ahmad tackled a number of regional and global issues of joint concern and shared views regarding them.

The parties emphasised the two countries' keenness on developing their strategic and historic partnership ties.

