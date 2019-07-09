Gargash meets outgoing EU Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, today met with Ambassador Patrizio Fondi, the Head of the EU Delegation to the UAE, on the occasion of his reaching the end of his tenure in the country.

During the meeting which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Gargash stressed the UAE's keenness to continue strengthening its relations with the European Union in various fields.

He also thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in the development of bilateral relations and cooperation during his tenure.