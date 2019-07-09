UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gargash Meets Outgoing EU Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:00 PM

Gargash meets outgoing EU Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, today met with Ambassador Patrizio Fondi, the Head of the EU Delegation to the UAE, on the occasion of his reaching the end of his tenure in the country.

During the meeting which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Gargash stressed the UAE's keenness to continue strengthening its relations with the European Union in various fields.

He also thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in the development of bilateral relations and cooperation during his tenure.

Related Topics

European Union UAE Abu Dhabi

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank Higher Sharia Authority holds 5th ..

2 minutes ago

UAE affirms support for Middle East peace process

2 minutes ago

AJK President Masood welcomes UN report on Kashmir

29 minutes ago

Kashmiri Muslims being massacre for refusal aposta ..

29 minutes ago

Chinese customs intercepts 69 ivory products

24 minutes ago

China's weekly farm produce prices continue to inc ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.