Gargash Meets Slovenian Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:45 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, today discussed with Dr. Miro Cerar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, bilateral relations between the UAE and Slovenia.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed several topics related to the middle East and the Balkans, as well as international issues of mutual concern.

Dr. Gargash praised the growing ties between the two countries.

The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs pointed at significant opportunities to deepen cooperation between the UAE and Slovenia on the one hand and European Union countries on the other.

