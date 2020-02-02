UrduPoint.com
Gargash Meets Sudan's State Minister For Foreign Affairs

Sun 02nd February 2020 | 01:30 PM

Gargash meets Sudan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has met with Sudan's newly appointed State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Omer Gamar-Eldin Ismail.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Arab League Foreign Ministers' emergency meeting in Cairo, Egypt.

The two sides held discussions on ties between the UAE and Sudan and ways to advance bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

Gargash emphasised the UAE's continued support to Sudan as it undertakes its transitional phase, expressing his hopes that the interim government could overcome obstacles on its path towards progress and prosperity.

For his part, Ismail highlighted the UAE's positive role in supporting Sudan, expressing his gratitude to the country. He affirmed that the success of his country's interim government is dependent upon trustworthy ties between neighbouring nations like the UAE.

