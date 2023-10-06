Open Menu

Gargash Meets UN Envoy To Libya

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Gargash meets UN Envoy to Libya

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2023) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, today met with Abdoulaye Bathily, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments and updates related to Libya and the UN’s efforts to find a political solution to end the Libyan crisis.

The meeting also discussed the challenges faced by Libyans in Derna and the humanitarian and environmental fallout of the hurricane that hit the city.

Gargash expressed the UAE’s support of and solidarity with the Libyan people during these difficult times, stressing that the UAE, as the host of COP28, is fully aware of climate change challenges and is committed to playing an active role in reducing its negative impact globally.

Bathily commended the humanitarian support provided by the UAE to address the disaster in Derna, which he witnessed during his visit to the city.

Gargash reiterated the UAE's stance calling for a political solution in Libya, as well as its full support for any steps taken to preserve Libya's security, stability, and unity, in line with the outcome of the relevant roadmap, UN Security Council resolutions, and the ceasefire agreement, to ensure the success of local elections and meet the aspirations of the Libyan people for development, stability, and prosperity.

He also confirmed the UAE's support for all regional and international efforts to pave the way for achieving national reconciliation between the Libyan parties, to serve the interests of Libya and its people, commending the UN’s relevant efforts in this regard.

Bathily reviewed the results of his regional visits and efforts in that regard.

Related Topics

United Nations UAE Visit Libya All Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Illegal allowance case: Court grants bail to Muham ..

Illegal allowance case: Court grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Police ink MoUs with Noor Thalassemia Found ..

Punjab Police ink MoUs with Noor Thalassemia Foundation, Evercare Hospital

13 minutes ago
 6 killed, 1318 injured in 1244 accidents in Punjab

6 killed, 1318 injured in 1244 accidents in Punjab

13 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid orders third airlift of relief ..

Mohammed bin Rashid orders third airlift of relief aid to Libya as part of ongoi ..

22 minutes ago
 PRA adopts latest technique to collect sales infor ..

PRA adopts latest technique to collect sales information

13 minutes ago
 Strict security arrangements ensured for Juma pray ..

Strict security arrangements ensured for Juma prayers across province

13 minutes ago
UAE as hub will help ‘I2U2 food security corrido ..

UAE as hub will help ‘I2U2 food security corridor in India’ control global f ..

37 minutes ago
 DP World Women&#039;s Cycling Challenge kicks off ..

DP World Women&#039;s Cycling Challenge kicks off tomorrow

37 minutes ago
 AJK PM, federal minister discuss Dev. Projects, l ..

AJK PM, federal minister discuss Dev. Projects, liberal financial assistance to ..

13 minutes ago
 Wall Street cools on hot US job data

Wall Street cools on hot US job data

13 minutes ago
 Mayor inaugurates various development projects

Mayor inaugurates various development projects

13 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews DCs performance

SMBR reviews DCs performance

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East