Gargash meets UN Envoy to Libya

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2023) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, today met with Abdoulaye Bathily, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments and updates related to Libya and the UN’s efforts to find a political solution to end the Libyan crisis.

The meeting also discussed the challenges faced by Libyans in Derna and the humanitarian and environmental fallout of the hurricane that hit the city.

Gargash expressed the UAE’s support of and solidarity with the Libyan people during these difficult times, stressing that the UAE, as the host of COP28, is fully aware of climate change challenges and is committed to playing an active role in reducing its negative impact globally.

Bathily commended the humanitarian support provided by the UAE to address the disaster in Derna, which he witnessed during his visit to the city.

Gargash reiterated the UAE's stance calling for a political solution in Libya, as well as its full support for any steps taken to preserve Libya's security, stability, and unity, in line with the outcome of the relevant roadmap, UN Security Council resolutions, and the ceasefire agreement, to ensure the success of local elections and meet the aspirations of the Libyan people for development, stability, and prosperity.

He also confirmed the UAE's support for all regional and international efforts to pave the way for achieving national reconciliation between the Libyan parties, to serve the interests of Libya and its people, commending the UN’s relevant efforts in this regard.

Bathily reviewed the results of his regional visits and efforts in that regard.