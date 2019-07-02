UrduPoint.com
Gargash Meets UN Envoy To Yemen

Gargash meets UN Envoy to Yemen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met with the United Nations special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, in the presence of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

During the meeting, they discussed current developments, particularly the repeated provocations by the Houthi militia, as well as ways to move forward in the political scenario as part of a clear UN programme.

Dr. Gargash emphasised that the Arab Coalition seeks sustainable solution that enhances security and stability in the region through a capable Yemeni state and solid constitutional institutions.

He pointed to the need to carry out the provisions of the Stockholm Agreement and the importance of pressure from the international community to implement the obligations contained in the agreement and to condemn systematic violations during this period.

