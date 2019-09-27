UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gargash Meets UN High Commissioner For Human Rights In New York

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, affirmed the UAE's commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Dr.

Gargash made this statement during a meeting with Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, on the sidelines of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Human Rights and International Law, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations UAE New York

Recent Stories

Fashion brands represent Pakistan at Tranoi Fashio ..

5 seconds ago

38 depts functioning under industries, production ..

30 minutes ago

Syria FM Says Will Agree With UN Chief on Date of ..

30 minutes ago

Syrian Minister to Meet UN Chief Friday to Agree o ..

30 minutes ago

Working Group on Repatriation of Russian Children ..

30 minutes ago

Any US-Kabul Deal to Justify Afghanistan's Occupat ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.