Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, affirmed the UAE's commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Dr.

Gargash made this statement during a meeting with Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, on the sidelines of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Human Rights and International Law, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, attended the meeting.